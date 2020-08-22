Guillem Balague backs Leeds to sign 29-year-old Spanish forward

Guillem Balague is a brand ambassador for Football Index (Photo: Football Index)

Rodrigo would be a great signing for Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Leeds have been linked with a swoop to sign the Spain international from Valencia in the 2020 summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Premier League.

A report in the English media suggested that Leeds were set to make a substantial bid for the experienced Valencia striker to bolster their attack following their promotion.

Leeds boss Bielsa is thought to be a big admirer of the former Bolton Wanderers striker as Valencia look to offload some players to ease their financial woes.

La Liga expert Balague gave his verdict on whether Rodrigo would represent a good signing for Leeds ahead of their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Balague wrote on Twitter: “What a proposition (Valencia’s) Rodrigo/Leeds as reported! The player would be more than happy to play for Bielsa and for a club like #LUFC. Fast, goalscorer, hard worker without the ball, Spanish international. Perfect for Bielsa if original interest is pursued.”

Rodrigo scored four goals and made seven assists in 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the 2019-20 La Liga season.

The 29-year-old netted twice and created two goals in six games in the Champions League this term.

Rodrigo has established himself as a favourite with the Valencia fans over the past six seasons following a respectable return of 59 goals in 220 games in all competitions.

The Spanish forward started his professional career at Real Madrid but Rodrigo didn’t break into the first team at The Bernabeu.

Rodrigo’s only goal for Bolton Wanderers in the 2010-11 Premier League season against Wigan Athletic before he moved to Benfica.

Leeds secured their return to the Premier League after being crowned champions of the Championship last season.

The promoted side will start their first top-flight season since 2003-04 with a trip to Premier League champions Liverpool FC on 12 September.

Leeds will take on Fulham at Elland Road before a trip to Sheffield United to finish their first month back in the Premier League.