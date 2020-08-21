Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are plotting a £10m bid to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is in the market to sign a new winger to bolster his side ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The same article states that the Argentine head coach attempted to sign the 23-year-old twice during his previous stint at Liverpool FC before his move to the Scottish Premier League title in 2019.

According to the same story, Leeds are hoping to agree a fee with Rangers to sign the England Under-20 international ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Sun is reporting that Kent is settled in the Scottish city but Rangers could accept a lucrative offer for their number 14 despite Steven Gerrard’s plans to challenge Celtic this season.

The media outlet suggest that Leeds will need to pay over the odds to sign Kent if the promoted side want to lure the Rangers winger from Ibrox Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Kent has scored two goals in four games in the SPL so far this season to help Rangers secure top spot in the top-flight table.

The Rangers star has netted 16 times in 80 games over the past three seasons at the Scottish Premier League side.

Kent made one appearance for Liverpool FC during his four seasons in the first-team squad.

The English winger went on loan to Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City before ending up at Rangers in 2018.

Leeds finished as winners of the Championship last season as they ended up 10 points ahead of second-placed West Brom.

The Yorkshire club were relegated to the Championship in 2004 and Leeds have waited a staggering 16 years to secure their return to the top tier of English football.