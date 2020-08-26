Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United are set to sign teenager Sam Greenwood from Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Leeds United are interested in Greenwood as a potential recruit ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

The same article states that Leeds United are facing competition from Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus following his excellent performances for Arsenal’s youth teams.

According to the same story, Greenwood is set to complete a move to Yorkshire after the teenager previously played for the Sunderland Academy team.

The report reveals that the Elland Road outfit are set to offer Greenwood a six-figure deal to ensure the teenager’s signature in the current transfer window.

The Athletic add that Arsenal will be disappointed to lose Greenwood given his return of six goals for the youth side in the 2019-20 season before the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenwood spent 10 seasons at Sunderland before the teenage striker completed a move to Arsenal from the Black Cats back in 2018.

The English prospect scored six goals and made six assists in Premier League 2 in the 2017-18 season for Sunderland to earn a move to north London.

Greenwood has netted 16 times over two seasons for Arsenal’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams to underline his undoubted potential.

Leeds United secured their return to the Premier League last season after the Whites won the Championship title by a 10-point margin.

The promoted side will start their Premier League campaign with an away clash against defending champions Liverpool FC.

