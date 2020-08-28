Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC are one of four Premier League clubs who are interested in Brighton defender Ben White, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the 22-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are facing competition from promoted side Leeds United given that White spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Elland Road.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the Brighton centre-half ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Sun goes on to reveal that Brighton are reluctant to sell White unless their asking price is met.

The same article states that the Seagulls are looking for a fee in the region of £25m to £30m for White given his excellent performances for Leeds last term.

The report adds that Brighton are reluctant to sell White to Leeds because the promoted side could prove direct competitors with Graham Potter’s team in the relegation battle next term.

White scored one goal and made two assists in 46 games in the Championship last season to help Marcelo Bielsa’s team win the title by a 10-point margin last term.

The centre-half returned to parent club Brighton this summer but White has reportedly turned down a new contract offer from the Seagulls to cast doubt on his future.

White started his youth career at Southampton before Brighton added the defender to their academy in 2014.

The English centre-half has only made two appearances for Brighton in his fledgling career so far.

