John Barnes sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool FC signings

John Barnes believes that Liverpool FC are not in need of “huge signings” this summer and has questioned whether Thiago Alcantara would be a good fit for the Reds.

The Reds are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of their Premier League title defence next season.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season as they clinched the trophy with seven games to spare, but the Reds’ rivals are likely to strengthen this summer as they look to challenge the Merseyside outfit next term.

The Merseysiders have been strongly linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich’s Thiago in recent days as Klopp considers adding to his midfield at Anfield.

However, former Liverpool FC star Barnes feels that Thiago may not be the best fit for the Reds, and he believes that the Merseyside outfit are not in great needs of major signings this summer.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Barnes explained why he doubts that a move for Thiago is needed at Anfield.

“With the midfield being very workmanlike, they are a lot of points better off than everybody else,” Barnes said.

“The reason you can have two full-backs attacking at the same time and three strikers is because they have three hard-working midfielders to protect that situation.

“If you get another creative midfielder and you want your full-backs and front three to attack, then maybe you are going to concede more goals.”

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes went on to insist that he does not believe that the Reds are in need of a great number of new signings ahead of next season.

He added: “I don’t even think it is the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t necessarily think they need to make huge signings.

“Jurgen Klopp likes the harmony of the squad. Maybe he has to get more squad signings but not big-name signings necessarily going into the first XI.”

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on 29 August at Wembley.

