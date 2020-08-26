Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum is yet to hold talks with Liverpool FC about extending his contract at Anfield despite entering into the final year of his current deal, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Netherlands midfielder played a key role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph under Jurgen Klopp last term and scored four goals in 37 games in the top flight for the Reds.

The 29-year-old made a total of 45 appearances across all competitions last season and was a vital part of the Reds’ title-winning midfield.

Reports in the media in recent days have suggested that FC Barcelona may be interested in a deal to sign the midfielder this summer as they begin their rebuild under new boss Ronald Koeman.

Wijnaldum would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club such as FC Barcelona in January if the Reds do not agree a new deal with the Dutchman.

Now, respected Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has delivered the latest update on Wijnaldum’s future, and has also discussed the links to FC Barcelona for the midfielder.

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “Gini has entered the final year of his contract and thus far no talks over a new deal.

“Ronald Koeman is a big admirer of the player. Gini played a key role under Koeman for the Netherlands.

“It should be said Gini loves playing for Liverpool. He would have a massive decision to make if FC Barcelona were to offer a long-term contract.

“One issue is the future of Koeman. Gini would have to factor into his thinking if Barca were to make their interest concrete.

“He’d want to know how long Koeman would be there because one of the reasons he’d sign is for Koeman as well as Barcelona being a massive club.”

Liverpool FC will kick off the new season when they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

The Reds will then host newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield in their opening game of their title defence, before testing clashes against Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season and ended up 18 points ahead of Manchester City as they secured the crown with seven games to spare.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip