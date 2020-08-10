Rio Ferdinand: This would be a great signing for Liverpool FC

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Liverpool FC to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Thiago has one year left to run on his contract with Bayern and the German club are likely to prefer to sell this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Liverpool FC have not yet made any new signings in the summer transfer window, with the Merseyside outfit now preparing for their Premier League title defence next term.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday, as quoted by the Daily Express, Ferdinand said: “[He would be] a great signing.

“He is a conductor, he is somebody who controls the tempo of the game.

“He’s got wing mirrors so he can see behind him, he can see all angles, he can play every pass in the game.

“Intelligent player, speaks the language which is an important part of it as well. He’d be a dream to have for someone like Liverpool, definitely. He’s the type of player they probably haven’t got.

“Does he walk into Liverpool’s team? Liverpool’s team are a formidable team now.

“You take someone out of that team, you’re going to lose something. Does he give you much more? He gives you something different.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season, with Klopp’s men having finished a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the top-flight table as they lifted the trophy for the first time.

