Rio Ferdinand: This would be a great signing for Liverpool FC

Rio Ferdinand urges Liverpool FC to make a move to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 August 2020, 06:45 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Liverpool FC to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Thiago has one year left to run on his contract with Bayern and the German club are likely to prefer to sell this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Liverpool FC have not yet made any new signings in the summer transfer window, with the Merseyside outfit now preparing for their Premier League title defence next term.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that Thiago would be a great signing for the Red Devils as they look to add to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday, as quoted by the Daily Express, Ferdinand said: “[He would be] a great signing.

“He is a conductor, he is somebody who controls the tempo of the game.

“He’s got wing mirrors so he can see behind him, he can see all angles, he can play every pass in the game.

“Intelligent player, speaks the language which is an important part of it as well. He’d be a dream to have for someone like Liverpool, definitely. He’s the type of player they probably haven’t got.

“Does he walk into Liverpool’s team? Liverpool’s team are a formidable team now.

“You take someone out of that team, you’re going to lose something. Does he give you much more? He gives you something different.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season, with Klopp’s men having finished a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the top-flight table as they lifted the trophy for the first time.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: This would be a great signing for Liverpool FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Sky Sports reporter: Top 20-year-old wants to sign for Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: This would be an ‘unbelievable’ signing for Arsenal
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard gives fresh Christian Pulisic update for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: This would be an amazing signing for Man United
David De Gea
Man United scouting 23-year-old Napoli star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Martin Keown
Martin Keown reacts to reports of Arsenal closing in on Brazilian attacker
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Why I’m not sure Kai Havertz is right for Chelsea FC
Novak Djokovic is defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Madrid Open cancelled in latest blow to 2020 tennis schedule
ScoopDragon Football News Network