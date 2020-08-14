Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are the frontrunners to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Reds have emerged as the leaders in the race to land Sarr this summer as they look to add to their attacking options ahead of next season.

However, the same story claims that Watford are ready to demand a club-record fee of more than £40m for Sarr amid interest from a number of top clubs around Europe, including Liverpool FC.

The article claims that clubs are now “ready to pounce” for Sarr after Watford were relegated, and that the Hornets are looking for a transfer fee more than the £40m Everton paid to sign Richarlison back in 2018.

According to the story, Crystal Palace have shown a keen interest in signing the Senegalese forward this summer but they could be priced out of a move, with Premier League champions Liverpool FC said to be leading the race to sign him after having watched him in action last season.

It is claimed in the same story that the 22-year-old himself would be keen on a move to Liverpool FC, especially as it would allow him to link up with his fellow countryman Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Sarr scored five goals and made four assists in 28 Premier League games for Watford last season.

