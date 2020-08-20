Jurgen Klopp reveals what he’ll do when his Liverpool FC contract expires

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he plans to take a year away from football when his contract with Liverpool FC expires in 2024.

The Reds boss has earned lots of praise for the brilliant impact he has had at Anfield after having been appointed at the Merseyside club back in October 2015.

Klopp led Liverpool FC to their first-ever Premier League title last season as the Reds ran away with the trophy and ended up 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the table.

The Reds were crowned world champions thanks to their Fifa Club World Cup triumph back in December.

The German head coach also guided Liverpool FC to Champions League glory in 2019 thanks to a win over Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final.

Klopp is currently under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024, and the 53-year-old has now revealed that he is planning to take a year away from football to assess his options at the end of his deal with the Reds.

Speaking in an interview with SportBuzzer, as quoted by the Daily Express, Klopp said: “I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football.

“If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Liverpool FC have made one signing in the summer transfer window so far after having tied up a deal to bring 24-year-old left-back Kostas Tsimikas to Anfield from Olympiakos earlier this month.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Klopp continued: “The whole club is hot for the new season, we want to be even better.

“We want to chase the opponents and the ball over the entire field, continue to be a super unpleasant team that is not fun to play.

“We’re not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we’ve only just started winning.”

