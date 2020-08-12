Jurgen Klopp reacts to new Liverpool FC signing

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Jurgen Klopp has express his delight at seeing Liverpool FC wrap up a deal to sign defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos as their first summer signing.

The Reds confirmed the deal to land the Greek left-back on Monday as they began their summer spending ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Tsimikas joined the Merseyside outfit for a fee believed to be around £11.7m and he has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

The defender is now expected to provide competition for Andy Robertson at left-back as Liverpool FC look to defend their Premier League title next season.

Tsimikas, who been capped three times by Greece, made his debut for Olympiakos in 2015 and went on to make 86 appearances in all competitions for the Greek club.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp was clearly delighted to see the Merseyside outfit begin their summer spending with the signing of the left-sided defender.

Speaking in an interview quoted by BBC Sport, Klopp said: “We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It’s the perfect news before we come back together very soon.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.

“Kostas knows from personal experience what is required to challenge and succeed domestically and in the Champions League, and he is ambitious for more – just like us.”

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool FC had initially moved for Norwich defender Jamal Lewis but chose not to meet the Championship club’s valuation of the Northern Ireland left-back.

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their Premier League title next season after having finished 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip