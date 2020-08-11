Sky Sports reporter: Liverpool FC signing 24-year-old for £11m

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to sign Kostas Tsimikas in a £11m deal from Olympiakos as their first summer signing, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares his squad for their Premier League title defence next season.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing Greek left-back Tsimikas in recent days as an alternative to Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

Now, respected reporter Solhekol has revealed that the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old defender from Olympiakos this summer as the Merseyside outfit begin their summer spending.

Posting on Twitter, Solhekol wrote: “Feel for Jamal Lewis. Liverpool wanted him but Norwich wouldn’t sell for less than £20m so they’re signing Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos instead for £11m.

“Liverpool sticking to sensible budget this summer. They’ve been watching Tsimikas for three years.”

He added: “Liverpool first came across Kostas Tsimikas in 2017/18 when he was on loan at Willem II at the same time as former Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella.”

Tsimikas has made a total of 20 appearances for Olympiakos across all competitions this season.

Liverpool FC are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence.

The Merseyside outfit won the Premier League in style this term as they produced a remarkable series of performances to claim the trophy with seven games to spare and finish a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip