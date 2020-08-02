Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign the “excellent” Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.

The Reds are bound to be linked with a host of potential recruits in the coming weeks and months as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his side’s Premier League title defence.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title in style this season as they clinched the trophy with seven games left to play after a brilliant campaign.

The Merseysiders are widely considered to have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, but Klopp is likely to be keen to add some further talent to his team ahead of their title defence next term.

Senegal international Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of European football’s top central defenders, with the 29-year-old having made 24 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season to help them finish in seventh place in the table.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Berbatov does not believe that Liverpool FC are in need of a great number of signings this summer, but he does feel that Koulibaly would be a top addition to the squad ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Berbatov said: “I’m not sure they need to change too much, maybe a centre-back better than Joe Gomez to play with Van Dijk.

“Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli would be an excellent signing.

“But apart from that the Reds have an excellent team.”

Koulibaly signed for Napoli from Belgian outfit Genk in the summer of 2014 and he has won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup with the Serie A side.

Liverpool FC became the first team to win the Premier League title with seven games to spare after a sparkling campaign from Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

