Liverpool FC and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the central defender has attracted interest from all of the Premier League’s top six clubs this summer after his impressive season on loan with Leeds United last term.

Leeds United have already made a £35m offer to sign White this summer but that bid was rejected by Brighton, who value the young defender at more than £50m, according to the same report.

According to the same article, Premier League champions Liverpool FC are showing the “strongest” interest of the clubs in the top flight this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers adding to his squad ahead of next term.

However, both the Manchester clubs, Chelsea FC, Leicester and Tottenham have all also asked the Seagulls how much it would cost to sign their academy product, according to the same story.

It could prove difficult for any club to sign White this summer, according to the same story, because Brighton do not want to sell him and it would take an offer of more than £50m for them to even consider doing a deal.

Liverpool FC completed their first signing of the summer earlier in the month when they wrapped up a deal to bring in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

