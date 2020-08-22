Liverpool FC urged to make two new signings before the transfer deadline

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should look to add a couple of new signings to their squad before the summer transfer window closes, according to former Reds defender Dominic Matteo.

The Merseyside outfit are currently assessing their options in the summer transfer market as Jurgen Klopp looks to ready his squad for the new campaign and their Premier League title defence.

Liverpool FC have so far made only one new signing this summer after having tied up a deal to bring defender Kostas Tsimikas to Anfield from Olympiakos earlier in the month.

Unsurprisingly, the Reds are being linked with a whole host of other potential new signings this summer as they look to prepare their squad for the new campaign.

Former Liverpool FC defender Matteo feels that the Reds could potentially do with adding another forward and midfielder to their squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, as quoted by the Daily Express, Matteo said: “Yeah [they will need new signings].

“I think every club likes to freshen up but with Jurgen Klopp it’s got to be the right kind of player, the right characteristics.

“When you play for a club like Liverpool you have to have a certain way of playing, a certain way of living your life.

“There’s so much pressure playing for a club like Liverpool and I’ve seen people come to Liverpool and they haven’t managed to get to the heights that you expect them to get to.

“So you have to be a real character to play for Liverpool and luckily for Liverpool as well they’ve got a lot of leaders around them.

“So anyone that comes in, and I think they will strengthen.

“I’m not sure who that is but maybe another centre-forward and maybe another midfield player.

“But they’ve got so many options, they don’t really need to strengthen too much because they’ve got so many players within the squad.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the table.

The Reds will begin their title defence against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on the opening day of the new season as Klopp looks for his side to make a solid start to the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit will then take on Chelsea FC and Arsenal in their next two Premier League fixtures.

Before that, Liverpool FC will officially get the new season under way when they take on FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield on 29 August.

