Neymar: What I really think about Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Neymar has declared his admiration for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool FC following the Merseyside club’s first Premier League triumph last season.

The Reds were crowned as Premier League champions for the first time in their history last term with seven games to spare as Klopp’s men dominated the top flight and ended up 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the table.

Liverpool FC have been earning plenty of praise for their performances in recent years following their Champions League triumph under Klopp in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Merseyside outfit are now preparing to embark on their first-ever Premier League title defence as they aim to try and retain the trophy they worked so hard to win last term.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar says he has been keeping a close eye on Liverpool FC’s fortunes over the last couple of years and he admits that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Reds under their German head coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Neymar said: “Over the last two seasons Liverpool have played some of the best football in Europe.

“Last season winning the Champions League and this season winning a league was strong, because they won the Premier League so comfortably.

“Their coach has built a strong team and next season I am sure they will be very competitive again.”

Neymar, 28, has scored three goals and made four assists in the Champions League for PSG this season, and they will take on Bayern Munich in the final on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley next weekend as they look to try and win the annual curtain-raiser and get their season off to a positive start.

The Reds will play Leeds United, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in their first five Premier League games of the new campaign.

Their clash against newly-promoted Leeds United will take place at Anfield on 12 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip