Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are considering a move to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Reds are weighing up a move for the German defender this summer, Chelsea FC willing to let him leave ahead of next season.

The same story claims that Frank Lampard is willing to listen to offers for Rudiger this summer as he looks to revamp his Chelsea FC squad ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp is ready to make a swoop for the 27-year-old defender as he looks to bring in a new centre-half this summer after selling Dejan Lovren, according to the same story.

Lovren’s exit to Zenit Saint-Petersburg has left Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as Liverpool FC’s three senior central defenders ahead of their Premier League title defence next season.

Rudiger missed most of the first half of campaign due to injury but ended up making 19 Premier League starts for the Blues as he helped them to finish in fourth place in the table and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

The article claims that any money raised from selling Rudiger this summer could be put towards landing a new defender ahead of next season.

