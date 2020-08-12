Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Thiago Alcantara wants to sign for Liverpool FC after holding talks with Jurgen Klopp this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder in recent days as Klopp aims to bolster his squad at Anfield ahead of the new campaign.

Thiago has one year left to run on his current contract at Bayern Munich and the German side could look to offload him this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year.

The 29-year-old scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich this season and made a total of 37 appearances across all competition, as well as helping his side to knock Chelsea FC out of the Champions League at the weekend.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the player himself is keen on a move to Merseyside this summer after having held talks with Reds boss Klopp in recent days.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Romano said: “Jurgen Klopp wants the player and Thiago wants to play for Liverpool.

“Thiago and Klopp have been in talks for weeks, he wants to join Liverpool.”

Romano went on to reveal the latest updates in terms of negotiations between the two clubs about a potential move for Thiago this summer, claiming that the Reds are yet to make an official bid for the midfielder.

He continued: “Liverpool don’t want to pay Bayern’s asking price and have not submitted a bid.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season as they finished 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the table.

