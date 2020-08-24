Liverpool FC told to make signing with ‘ridiculous’ talent

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should do whatever they can to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, according to Don Hutchinson.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer as Jurgen Klopp readies his squad for the new season.

Liverpool FC have already completed the signing of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos this summer but with the transfer window set to run until early October, the Merseyside outfit still have plenty of time to make some further additions.

Thiago has one year left on his contract with Bayern and has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer as Klopp considers bolstering his midfield options.

And former Reds midfielder Hutchinson feels that Thiago would be an excellent signing for the Merseyside outfit this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Hutchinson said of Thiago: “He plays the game at his own tempo, his own speed, his range of pass is good, he can keep it simple.”

“If the full-backs are bombing forward he can stand still, he can pick up that little pocket to protect his centre-halves if they ever need protection, and his long range of passing is ridiculous as well.”

He added: “I think for the money that’s being talked, in and around £30m, I think it’s an absolute steal.”

Thiago, 29, scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances last season for Bayern as they secured the German title.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds will take on Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley next weekend, before they play Leeds United at Anfield in their first Premier League game of the season on 12 September.

The Merseyside outfit will then take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the top flight.

