Liverpool FC open transfer talks after agreeing personal terms with midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have opened transfer talks with Bayern Munich after having agreed personal terms with Thiago Alcantara, according to reports.

German newspaper Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds have begun discussions with the Bundesliga side about a deal to land Thiago this summer as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

Thiago has one year left to run on his contract with Bayern Munich and has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

According to the same article, the player has told Bayern Munich that he would like to leave the club this summer and the German side have accepted his decision.

However, the story also says that Bayern will be seeking a transfer fee of around £30m to let him go this summer.

The article also claims that Thiago and Liverpool FC already have an agreement “in principle” about a move to Anfield, and the Reds have now made contact with Bayern about the switch.

Liverpool FC are yet to submit an official bid for Thiago this summer, but the same story claims that the Reds are likely to test Bayern’s asking price for the midfielder.

Thiago scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances as Bayern won the league title last season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip