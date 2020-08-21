Liverpool FC set to axe two players to raise £40m for new signings – report

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC are set to offload Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic in a bid to raise transfer funds for new signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Premier League champions are looking to offload the pair to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s transfer kitty ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Reds are ready to sell Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool FC boss after Grujic struggled to establish himself in the first team.

According to the same story, the Serbia international has been placed up for sale following loan stints at Hertha Berlin, Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City.

The report adds that Liverpool FC are willing to sell the 24-year-old if the Merseyside outfit receive an offer in the region of £20m for the box-to-box midfielder.

The Mirror go on to reveal that Wilson could leave Liverpool FC this summer after the Wales international impressed during his season-long loan move at Bournemouth.

The media outlet reckon that the Reds would be open to selling Wilson if Bournemouth submit an offer in the region of £20m for the 23-year-old attacker.

Wilson scored seven times in 31 games but the on-loan Liverpool FC star was unable to help Bournemouth avoid relegation to the Championship last season.

The Liverpool FC number 59 has been at the Merseyside club since the age of eight.

Wilson has enjoyed loan spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth over the past five seasons.

The Welsh midfielder has only made one appearance for Liverpool FC.

The Reds have signed Greek international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11m deal from Olympiakos in the summer transfer window so far.

