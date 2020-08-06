Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC are close to wrapping up a deal for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi, according to a report in Qatar.

Qatari media outlet beiN Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in the Real Betis defender in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Premier League champions have already launched a £9m bid to sign the Real Betis defender ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Reds are close to reaching an agreement to sign the Algeria international to fill the void left by Dejan Lovren’s move to Zenit St Petersburg.

The report goes on to reveal that Mandi has a year left to run on his current contract with Real Betis to leave the African defender’s future at the La Liga side in doubt.

beIN Sports add that the Premier League title holders could face competition from top-flight rivals Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC sold Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg in a £10.9m deal last week and the Croatian’s transfer fee would cover the cost of bringing Mandi to the Anfield outfit.

Mandi earned 10 yellow cards in 29 appearances for the Spanish side last season as he helped Real Betis finish in 15th place in the table to secure their top-flight status for another campaign.

The Algerian defender moved to Real Betis from Reims in 2016 after he scored 13 times 126 games for the Ligue 2 side.

The 55-time capped Algeria international has netted four times in 124 games in all competitions during his four-year stint at Real Betis.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight trophy.

