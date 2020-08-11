Liverpool FC planning £35m bid to sign David Brooks - report

Liverpool FC are eyeing a deal to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 August 2020, 04:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are planning a surprise £35m move to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Reds are aiming to capitalise on Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship by securing a deal to sign the 23-year-old attacking midfielder ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is keen to add some width to his Liverpool FC squad and Brooks has emerged as a target for the Merseyside outfit.

The article claims that the Wales international looks likely to leave Bournemouth this summer following their relegation from the English top flight after an impressive series of performances in the Premier League.

Brooks signed for Bournemouth from Sheffield United two years ago and impressed last season before an ankle injury caused him to miss most of the current campaign.

The story continues by claiming that because Liverpool FC have released Adam Lallana and have told Xherdan Shaqiri that he is surplus to requirements at Anfield, the Reds could be poised to make a move to sign Brooks.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season as they clinched their first top-flight trophy with seven games to spare.

The Reds finished a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the top-flight table after a remarkable campaign from Klopp’s men despite the mid-season hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

