New FC Barcelona boss wants to sign Liverpool FC midfielder – report

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has earmarked Liverpool FC midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as a potential summer signing for the La Liga side, according to a reports.

Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the FC Barcelona boss has set his sights on Wijnaldum as a potential signing to improve the club’s midfield.

The same article states that Koeman was impressed by his compatriot’s performances for Liverpool FC in their title-winning campaign in the Premier League last season.

According to the same story, Wijnaldum is a particularly attractive proposition to the FC Barcelona manager because the Netherlands international has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at Anfield.

The report goes on to add that Wijnaldum is on Koeman’s list of players that he’d like to sign in the summer transfer window to kickstart his overhaul of the FC Barcelona squad.

Liverpool FC could be open to the sale of the former Newcastle United midfielder given that the Reds are thought to be interested in a swoop to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Wijnaldum moved to Liverpool FC in a £30m deal from Newcastle in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder netted six times in 45 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season.

Wijnaldum has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during his spell at Liverpool FC.

The Netherlands star has netted 19 goals in 286 games in his Liverpool FC career to play a key role under Klopp.

Liverpool FC have so far only signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas in a £11.75m deal from Olympiakos this summer.

The Premier League champions will start the 2020-21 season with a home clash against Leeds United before games against Arsenal and Chelsea FC.

