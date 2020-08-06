Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are one of three Premier League clubs that are interested in a swoop to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to a report in England.

The Watford Observer is reporting that the Premier League champions are interested in a deal to sign the Senegal international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are facing competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace for the 22-year-old’s signature this summer.

According to the same story, Wolves will only make a bid for Sarr if Adama Traore leaves the Molineux Stadium and Crystal Palace’s interest hinges on whether Wilfried Zaha remains at Selhurst Park.

The report goes on to reveal that Liverpool FC haven’t formally registered their interest in the Senegal international with the relegated Premier League side.

However, the Watford Observer claim that the 19-time English champions have made contact with Sarr’s representatives about a potential deal in the summer transfer window.

Sarr scored twice in Watford’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool FC to end the Merseyside outfit’s unbeaten start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at Vicarage Road.

The African forward scored five times and made four assists in 28 appearances in the Premier League this season as Watford finished in 19th spot.

Sarri spent two seasons at Rennes where the Senegal international scored 18 times in 77 games in all competitions to earn a move to the Premier League last summer.

The Watford winger could become the fourth Senegalese player to represent Liverpool FC after El Hadj-Diouf, Salif Diao and current Reds star Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool FC number 10 finished the Premier League campaign with 18 goals and seven assists in 35 games in their title-winning campaign.

Mane moved to Liverpool FC from Southampton in a £34m deal in 2016 to become the third Senegal international to pull on the red shirt at Anfield.

