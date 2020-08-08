Liverpool FC fail with £10m bid to sign Norwich defender Jamal Lewis - report

Liverpool FC's £10m bid for Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis was rejected, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 August 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have had a £10m bid for Jamal Lewis knocked back by Norwich City, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that Liverpool FC want to sign the Northern Ireland international to provide cover for Andy Robertson at left-back ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Reds believes that Jamal is the perfect candidate to support Robertson after his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

According to the same story, the 22-year-old is eager to remain in the Premier League following Norwich City’s relegation to the second tier of English football.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC made an offer of £8m up front plus a further £2m in add-ons but the Canaries rejected the Premier League champions’ bid.

Metro reveal that Norwich are holding out for an offer in the region of £20m to sell Jamal in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that it’s unclear whether Liverpool FC will return with a second bid for the Northern Irish full-back given Norwich’s lavish demands.

Jamal scored one goal in 28 games in the Premier League last season but the full-back couldn’t help the Canaries secure their top-flight status for a second successive season.

The 5ft 10ins defender started his professional career at Luton Town before he moved to Norwich in 2014.

The Luton-born defender has scored two goals in 100 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Robertson scored two goals and made 12 assists in 36 games in the Merseyside outfit’s title-winning campaign.

The Scottish defender has formed one part of Liverpool FC’s formidable defence alongside Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool FC are the reigning Premier League, Champions League and Fifa World Club Cup holders.

