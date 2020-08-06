Liverpool FC want Jamal Lewis to provide cover for Andy Robertson - report

Liverpool FC want to sign £10m-rated Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis to provide cover for Andy Robertson, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 6 August 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have earmarked Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis as cover for Scotland international Andy Robertson, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC have identified Jamal as cover for Robertson and the Premier League champions are preparing a £10m bid to sign the Norwich full-back in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Reds are hoping to pull off another transfer masterstroke after Liverpool FC snapped up Robertson in a cut-price £8m deal from Hull City in 2017.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are big admirers of Lewis after his debut season in the Premier League following Norwich’s promotion to the top flight last term.

The Mirror go on to state that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is confident that the Northern Ireland international can blossom at Anfield given his huge potential.

The media outlet claim that the Canaries are interested in Liverpool FC left-back Yasser Larouci and the Reds youth prospect could be used in negotiations.

Lewis scored one goal in 28 games in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, with the Northern Irish defender netting a memorable strike in a 1-0 win against Leicester City.

The 22-year-old started his professional career at Luton Town before the full-back completed a move to Norwich City in 2014.

The Norwich number 12 has scored two goals in 100 appearances for the Canaries over the past three seasons having broken into the starting XI at Carrow Road.

Liverpool FC were heavily reliant on Robertson throughout their title-winning campaign after the Reds defender scored two goals and made 12 assists in 36 games.

Klopp’s side won the Premier League title to end the club’s 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight trophy.

Liverpool FC finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the table.

