Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool FC transfer activity ahead of new season

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool FC are still looking to improve their squad despite limited transfer activity at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions have only signed one player in the 2020 summer transfer market despite ending their 30-year wait to lift the top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos in a £10m deal to provide first-choice left-back Andy Robertson with competition for a starting spot.

The Merseyside outfit have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara after the 29-year-old rejected a new contract at the Bundesliga outfit.

Liverpool FC were linked with a move to sign Timo Werner earlier this summer but Chelsea FC ultimately signed the Germany international in a big-money deal from RB Leipzig.

The Blues have also signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool FC’s direct title rivals Manchester City have also spent £60m on Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres to add more depth to Pep Guardiola’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Speaking at his media conference on Friday, Klopp defended Liverpool FC’s lack of transfer activity ahead of their title defence.

“We bought players in already! Kostas, the kids are getting closer,” Klopp said.

“Look, don’t know what will happen. There is a long time to go until October 5. We will deal with our situation like we always have. We will see how much we can or want to spend.

“Numbers in the squad make sense, we have a big squad at the moment with a lot of young boys.

“The size of the squad is okay at the moment. I’m happy with what we have but we look constantly for improvement – internally too.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season to win their second major trophy under the German head coach.

The Reds will take on Leeds United in their first Premier League game of the new seasons on Saturday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip