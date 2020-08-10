Liverpool FC interested in signing Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos - report

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 August 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos this summer but are facing competition from Leicester City, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that both Liverpool FC and Leicester City have asked about the availability of the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the defender has been on Leicester City’s radar for more than a year following the speculation about Ben Chilwell’s long-term future at the club.

Liverpool FC had a £10m bid rejected for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis in midweek and the Reds see Greek defender Tsimikas, 24, as an alternative option should they fail to agree on Lewis, according to the same article.

The same story says that Olympiakos are ready to sell Tsimikas for around £12m and have already lined up Saint Etienne’s Miguel Trauco as a replacement.

Liverpool FC are likely to be linked with a number of possible signings this summer as they bid to strengthen their squad ahead of their title defence next season.

The Reds won the Premier League title in style as they wrapped up their first title success with seven games left to play, finishing a staggering 18 points above second-placed Manchester City in the top-flight table.

