Steve McManaman: The signings Liverpool FC need to make this summer

Steve McManaman says Liverpool FC could do with making some experienced signings this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 25 August 2020, 05:30 UK
Steve McManaman
Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman believes that Liverpool FC need to bring in some players with experience this summer as Jurgen Klopp readies his team for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds were the standout team in the Premier League last season as they won the trophy with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

Attentions are now focused on the summer transfer window and the players Liverpool FC could look to bring in ahead of the new campaign as Klopp looks to further strengthen his squad.

Liverpool FC have already completed a deal to sign left-back Kostas Tsmikas from Olympiakos this summer, and they are believed to be on the lookout for some further additions before the transfer window closes in early October.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman believes that the Reds could do with one or two signings with experience to help strengthen their squad as they bid to challenge for silverware on all fronts next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, McManaman said: “It’s very uncertain times financially.

“But if you are losing players like Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana you also need to bring in experience as it keeps the momentum going while integrating youngsters.

“You need squad rotation to battle on three or four fronts and you want to sign quality players.

“I would ideally prefer a slightly bigger squad.

“And, the way they play, another great forward would be useful.”

Liverpool FC will get the new season under way this weekend when they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley, with the first piece of silverware of the campaign up for grabs.

The Reds will then play Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal in their opening three games of the new Premier League season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba’s agent delivers fresh update on his Man United future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United submit bid for 29-year-old Brazilian attacker – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal reach stalemate in negotiations to sign 27-year-old – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal to rival FC Barcelona for 21-year-old free agent – report
Frank Lampard
‘He’s very underrrated’: Louis Saha defends Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC in talks to sign France Under-21 international
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara
Guillem Balague
Guillem Balague rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing 27-year-old
Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman: The signings Liverpool FC need to make this summer
ScoopDragon Football News Network