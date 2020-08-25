Steve McManaman: The signings Liverpool FC need to make this summer

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman believes that Liverpool FC need to bring in some players with experience this summer as Jurgen Klopp readies his team for their Premier League title defence.

The Reds were the standout team in the Premier League last season as they won the trophy with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

Attentions are now focused on the summer transfer window and the players Liverpool FC could look to bring in ahead of the new campaign as Klopp looks to further strengthen his squad.

Liverpool FC have already completed a deal to sign left-back Kostas Tsmikas from Olympiakos this summer, and they are believed to be on the lookout for some further additions before the transfer window closes in early October.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder McManaman believes that the Reds could do with one or two signings with experience to help strengthen their squad as they bid to challenge for silverware on all fronts next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, McManaman said: “It’s very uncertain times financially.

“But if you are losing players like Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana you also need to bring in experience as it keeps the momentum going while integrating youngsters.

“You need squad rotation to battle on three or four fronts and you want to sign quality players.

“I would ideally prefer a slightly bigger squad.

“And, the way they play, another great forward would be useful.”

Liverpool FC will get the new season under way this weekend when they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley, with the first piece of silverware of the campaign up for grabs.

The Reds will then play Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal in their opening three games of the new Premier League season.

