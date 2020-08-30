Sadio Mane ‘angry’ at Liverpool FC about Real Madrid transfer – report

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane is angry at Liverpool FC about a failed summer transfer to Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Senegal international was upset that Liverpool FC refused to speak to Real Madrid about a transfer deal last year.

The same article states that the Liverpool FC star was unhappy that the Reds wouldn’t entertain a potential discussion with the La Liga giants last summer.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona haven’t placed Mane high on their wishlist of potential replacements for Lionel Messi in spite of claims made elsewhere.

Sport go on to add that the Premier League champions are unlikely to sanction the sale of one of their key players in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Mane played a key role in Liverpool FC’s first Premier League title last season after the 28-year-old scored 18 times and made seven assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

The African forward has played a key part in Liverpool FC’s spell of dominance under Jurgen Klopp after his move to the Anfield outfit from Southampton in a £30m deal in 2016.

Mane has scored 81 times in 170 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC will start their title defence with a clash against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday 12 September.

The Reds have only signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos in a £10m deal earlier this month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip