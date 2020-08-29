Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

FC Barcelona want to sign Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane as a replacement for Lionel Messi this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the La Liga giants have earmarked the Senegal international as a potential replacement for Messi in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Messi is set to leave FC Barcelona after his record-breaking spell at the Spanish giants to leave a huge void to fill in Ronald Koeman’s side.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona believe that Mane could be the perfect candidate to replace Messi in the starting XI given his influential performances for Liverpool FC over the four seasons.

The report goes on to reveal that FC Barcelona are ready to make an offer in the region of €120m (£107m) for Mane, which is less money than the Spanish side paid for Philippe Coutinho in 2018.

The Spanish media outlet go on to claim that Mane is open to the prospect of replacing the 33-year-old in the FC Barcelona team for the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Mane has previously played under the new FC Barcelona manager during Koeman’s spell in charge of Southampton.

The Senegal forward moved to Liverpool FC in a £30m deal from Southampton in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Mane has scored 81 times in 170 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday evening.

