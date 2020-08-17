Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should make a move to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer, according to Kevin Phillips.

The Reds are being linked with a number of potential signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp aims to ready his squad for their Premier League title defence next season.

Liverpool FC completed their first signing of the summer earlier this month when they wrapped up a deal to sign left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

The Merseyside outfit are also likely to be keen to strengthen other parts of their squad this summer as they prepare for their title defence next season.

Watford attacking midfielder Sarr has been touted as a possible target for Liverpool FC this summer ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

And former Sunderland forward Phillips feels that the 22-year-old Senegal international would be a brilliant signing for Klopp’s Reds team.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said: “He would be a good signing for Liverpool. I like him a lot.

“I was amazed when he first went there that he was not played straight away because he arrived for a lot of money.

“Nigel Pearson got the best out of him. He started to score some goals and from what I have been told from within the club he is a top player and will only get better.

“Any of those big clubs like Liverpool will be looking and if they can get him out of there on decent money he could turn out to be a great signing.”

Sarr was a regular fixture in the Watford team last season but he was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and made four assists in 28 Premier League games for the Hornets as they ended up in 19th place in the top-flight table.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, were the standout team in the Premier League as they wrapped up the title with seven games left to play and were widely praised for their fine attacking performances under Klopp.

