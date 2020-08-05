Journalist gives update on Liverpool FC’s link to 29-year-old midfielder

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Bayern Munich are “braced” for a bid from Liverpool FC for midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to German journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in bringing the 29-year-old midfielder to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares his side for their Premier League title defence next season.

Thiago was a key player for Bayern last term as he scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga games to help them win the top-flight title in Germany.

Liverpool FC are likely to be linked with a number of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Klopp looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Now, German football expert Honigstein has offered an update on Liverpool FC’s reported bid to sign Thiago this summer.

According to Honigstein, the Reds are yet to make a concrete offer for the midfielder, whose contract is due to expire next summer, but Bayern are expecting a bid from the Merseysiders.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Honigstein said: “Bayern had an offer of a contract extension on the table [for Thiago to stay].

“They thought they’d agreed, but he’s changed his mind. The club assumed that he must already have a deal in place with someone else, but that side are yet to reveal their hand.

“There’s been no firm offer yet from anyone, but Bayern are bracing themselves for Liverpool because that’s the rumour in the dressing room.

“But we haven’t seen any offer yet and Liverpool have distanced themselves from making a move for Thiago. That could just be part of their strategy, but Bayern are more or less resigned to him leaving.

“I think that would be a big blow for them as he’s more or less been running games for them and is an absolute key player in my mind.

“It’ll be very difficult for Bayern to find a player who is like Thiago, who’s so unique in his technical ability. It’s a blow for Bayern and something that they didn’t expect.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style this season as they clinched the trophy for the first time with seven games left to play.

In doing so, they set a new record for the earliest title win in Premier League history.

The Reds will commence their new campaign with the Community Shield clash against Arsenal on 29 August at Wembley as they look to start the season by winning a trophy.

