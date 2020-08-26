Dietmar Hamann rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Dietmar Hamann has backed Liverpool FC to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Spain international from Bayern Munich ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Thiago looks set to leave the Bundesliga holders this summer after the 29-year-old indicated that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

The former FC Barcelona midfielder has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at Bayern Munich to open up the possibility of moving on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool FC are thought to be interested in signing the seven-time Bundesliga winner but the Merseyside outfit are unwilling to meet Bayern’s £27m asking price.

Thiago produced a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday night to help Bayern Munich win the Champions League crown thanks to a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Bayern and Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann believes that the Reds are likely to sign Thiago in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“He’s been offered a contract in Munich which he turned down,” Hamann told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“He must have shown an interest in staying otherwise they wouldn’t have offered him a new contract but at the last minute he pulled out and said he might want to do something else.

“I’d be very surprised if he turns down a contract at Bayern Munich if he hasn’t got anything else so I’m sure he’s got an offer from Liverpool.

“It’s probably about the transfer fee now. I’ve never felt he’s a defensive or a holding midfielder of can play that role but of course he’s been absolutely magnificent. The way he pulls things together and he’s a brilliant footballer.

“I think he can give something different and a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t end up at Liverpool.”

Thiago moved to Bayern Munich in a big-money deal from FC Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder has scored 31 goals in 235 games in all competitions since the 2013-14 season.

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles, the Champions League crown, four German Cups and three German Super Cups.

Liverpool FC will start the defence of their Premier League title against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday 12 August.

