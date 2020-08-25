Bayern manager gives update on Thiago’s future amid Liverpool FC interest

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is hopeful that Liverpool FC target Thiago Alcantara will remain at the Allianz Arena after their Champions League triumph.

The 29-year-old won his second Champions League title but first with Bayern Munich after the German side were 1-0 winners against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.

France international Kinglsey Colman scored the decisive goal in the second half of the Champions League showpiece to secure Bayern’s first European Cup since 2013.

Thiago produced a man of the match performance in the middle of the park after the Spain international finished with 88 per cent pass completion and won three tackles.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool FC over the past few months, having indicated that he’s prepared to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The Reds are reportedly facing competition from Arsenal in the Spain international in the 2020 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options.

Speaking at his post-match media conference in Lisbon after their Champions League triumph, Bayern manager Flick provided an update on Thiago’s future at the Bavarian club.

“He told me that he would stay [at Bayern],” Flick said.

“I just thanked him.

“I don’t know [where his future lies], he doesn’t know himself yet.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days.”

Thiago scored three times in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season, while the Spanish midfielder made two assists in 10 Champions League fixtures.

The 29-year-old has won seven Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, four German Cups and four German Super Cups.

Thiago has enjoyed a decorated career having won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup during the early stages of his career at FC Barcelona.

Liverpool FC are set to start their defence of their Premier League campaign with a clash against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday 12 September.

