Liverpool FC still in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara - report

By Transfer Agent Thursday 27 August 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are still interested in a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC are still interested in the Champions League winner in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Thiago is determined to leave the Allianz Arena this summer despite playing a key role in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are reluctant to meet Bayern’s reported price tag of £27m for the 29-year-old playmaker.

The Mirror go on to predict that the defending Premier League champions will make a concrete bid for Thiago in the coming weeks.

The media outlet claim that Bayern’s hierarchy are resigned to losing Thiago but the German side would rather secure a transfer fee this summer than lose the former FC Barcelona man for nothing next summer.

Thiago ended his seven-year wait to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich on Sunday night when Kingsley Colman scored a second-half winner for the Bayern side.

The Spain international scored three times in 24 games in the German top flight last season to help Bayern Munich win their seventh successive Bundesliga title.

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, three German Super Cups and the Champions League during his decorated stint at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool FC will start the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against promoted side Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday 12 August.

