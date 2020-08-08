Liverpool FC tell Jurgen Klopp to sell 25-year-old to sign Thiago – report

Liverpool FC board tell Jurgen Klopp to sell Naby Keita to sign Thiago - report

The Liverpool FC board wants Jurgen Klopp to sell Naby Keita to fund a move for Thiago Alcantara, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 August 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

The Liverpool FC board want Jurgen Klopp to sell Naby Keita to fund a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by the Metro, is reporting that the Liverpool FC manager is still eager to get a deal over the line for the experienced Spain international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Bundesliga champions want Liverpool FC to pay £32m for the 29-year-old despite the Spanish star having just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, the Premier League champions believe that Thiago is worth around £18m given that the former FC Barcelona star is on course to become a free agent next summer.

The report reveals that the Liverpool FC board want Klopp to sacrifice Keita to finance a move for Thiago in the current transfer window.

However, Kicker claim that Klopp would be unwilling to sell Keita given that the Reds haven’t really seen the best of the Guinea international since his £48m move to Anfield in 2018.

The story suggests that the Liverpool FC manager was impressed with Keita’s increasingly influential performances in the Premier League once the top flight restarted.

Keita scored two goals and made three assists in nine starts and nine substitute appearances in their title-winning campaign to help the Merseyside outfit win their first Premier League crown.

The Guinea midfielder has scored seven times in 60 games in all competitions over the past two seasons since his big-money move to Liverpool FC from RB Leipzig in 2018.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £8.75m deal from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jesse Lingard
Man United ready to sell 27-year-old midfielder – report
Ben Chilwell and Danny Drinkwater (Photo: Danny Drinkwater / Instagram)
Chelsea FC close to reaching £50m agreement for 23-year-old defender – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United told to sign 27-year-old striker ahead of Jadon Sancho
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC tell Jurgen Klopp to sell 25-year-old to sign Thiago – report
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit names the three signings Arsenal must make
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC urged to sign quality 27-year-old this summer
Novak Djokovic is defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Madrid Open cancelled in latest blow to 2020 tennis schedule
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes rates Man United’s chances of winning the Europa League
ScoopDragon Football News Network