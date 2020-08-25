Owen Hargreaves gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hagreaves says Liverpool FC supporters will be desperate to see Jurgen Klopp sign Thiago Alcantara after the midfielder helped Bayern Munich win the Champions League title on Sunday night.

The Spanish midfielder played a key role in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Lisbon.

France international Kingsley Coman scored a second-half winner to secure Bayern Munich’s first Champions League crown since 2013.

Thiago has been linked with a move to Liverpool FC on a regular basis over the past few months but a transfer hasn’t materialised so far.

The 29-year-old is reported to have turned down the chance to extend his stay at Bayern Munich in favour of seeking a new challenge.

While Liverpool FC have been talked up as favourites to sign Thiago, their Premier League rivals Arsenal have also been linked with the former FC Barcelona midfielder.

Bayern Munich are thought to value Thiago at £23m despite the Spain international having less than 12 months left to run on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

Former Bayern midfielder Hargreaves urged the Champions League winners to do everything possible to retain Thiago’s services despite interest from the Premier League.

Hargreaves told BT Sport: “They have got to keep Thiago, he is so important and he was fantastic.

“Liverpool fans would have been watching that saying yes please.”

Thiago scored three goals in 24 games in the Bundesliga last season, while the Spanish midfielder made two assists in 10 appearances in the Champions League.

The reported Liverpool FC target moved to Bayern Munich from FC Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Thiago has won seven successive Bundesliga titles during his stint at the Allianz Arena before the creative midfielder finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC have already signed Greek international Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos in the summer transfer window.

The Reds will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday 12 September.

