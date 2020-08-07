Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC could miss out to Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Abendzeitung Munchen, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Premier League champions have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing Alcantara this summer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are thought to be keen on the experienced Spanish midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his squad ahead of their title defence.

According to the same story, Thiago would rather move to the French capital than complete a switch to Merseyside despite Liverpool FC being the reigning English, European and world champions.

The report goes on to reveal that PSG have only recently entered the race to sign the Bayern Munich star this summer to dislodge Liverpool FC as favourites to sign Thiago.

The German media outlet claim that Thiago would like to play alongside Brazil international Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes next term.

Although the report suggests that Thiago wants to move to PSG this summer, Abendzeitung Munchen claims that Liverpool FC are still likely to make an offer for the Spaniard.

Thiago has scored three goals in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season to help Bayern Munich to win the German top-flight title for the seventh successive season.

The Spain international moved to Bayern Munich ahead of Manchester United from FC Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title this season after the Reds finished 18 points ahead of their closest rivals for the top-flight crown Manchester City.

The Reds haven’t made any signings in the summer transfer window so far.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip