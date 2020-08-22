Liverpool FC will need to sell before signing 29-year-old Spanish midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are still interested in Thiago Alcantara but the Premier League champions will need to offload some players before signing the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the Spain international in the summer transfer window but talks with Bayern Munich and Thiago aren’t at an advanced stage.

The same article states that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Thiago following his world-class performances at Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona over the past decade.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are set to continue to explore the possibility of signing Thiago in the summer transfer window to bolster Klopp’s midfield.

The Independent goes on to reveal that the 29-year-old is open to the possibility of a move to the reigning Premier League champions in the 2020 summer transfer window.

However, the British media outlet claims that Liverpool FC will need to offload the likes of Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri before a deal for Thiago can be reached.

Georginio Wijnaldum could also be facing an uncertain future at Liverpool FC amid interest from FC Barcelona in the Netherlands international, according to the story.

Thiago has been a key player for Bayern since his big-money move to the Allianz Arena from FC Barcelona in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder was part of the Bayern side that were 3-0 winners against Lyon in the Champions League final on Wednesday night.

Thaigo is bidding to win his first Champions League winner’s medal as a Bayern player after having previously lifted the trophy at his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

The experienced Spanish midfielder has won seven successive Bundesliga titles.

