Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Wayne Rooney has urged Liverpool FC to sign Thiago Alcantara this summer, adding that the Bayern Munich midfielder would be a better signing than Lionel Messi.

The Reds have been regularly credited with an interest in the Spain international in the summer transfer window to bolster their midfield options ahead of their Premier League title defence.

Thiago played a key role in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last weekend to cap what has been a decorated spell at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool FC have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Thiago in the 2020 summer transfer window after it emerged the Spaniard was unlikely to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Thiago’s former FC Barcelona team-mate Messi is set to leave Camp Nou after the 33-year-old’s dissatisfaction with the Catalan side’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last eight.

Manchester City are thought to be in the market to sign Messi as Pep Guardiola looks to reunite with the Argentina international at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Manchester United striker Rooney reckons Liverpool FC’s bid to sign Thiago would be a better signing than Manchester City target Messi this summer.

“I think it’s City or Liverpool,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“Chelsea are making a lot of signings, some good signings.

“Man United have a lot of potential in the players they have got but I still think they are a year away.

“I think Chelsea with the new signings will possibly need a year to get everyone on the same song-sheet.

“So I do think it is between City and Liverpool. And I think if Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it [the title] is done.

“I think that’s a better signing than Messi going to Man City.”

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and four German Cups during his seven seasons at the Bavarian side.

Liverpool FC have already signed Greek international Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos to provide Andy Robertson with competition for the left-back role next term.

The Reds will start their Premier League title defence with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip