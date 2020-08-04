Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have moved ahead of Paris Saint-German in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Liverpool FC are edging closer to a deal to sign the Spain international from Bayern Munich this summer.

The same article states that the Premier League champions were battling it out with PSG to sign the experienced 29-year-old in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have moved ahead of PSG as the Merseyside outfit are willing to meet Bayern’s valuation of €30m (£27m) for Thiago.

The report goes on to add that Thiago has made it clear to Bayern that he wants to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer to kickstart his career in a new country.

The article confirms that the Spanish midfielder has one year left on his current deal to open up the possibility of a move to Liverpool FC this summer.

Adam Lallana’s move to Brighton has left a void in Jurgen Klopp’s squad after the England international was a fringe player throughout their title-winning campaign.

Thiago has won seven successive Bundesliga titles, four German Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Cup during his seven-year stint at the Bavarian side.

The Bayern star has scored 31 goals in 231 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at the Allianz Arena following his move from FC Barcelona in 2013.

Thiago started his career at FC Barcelona where he established himself as an exciting talent under Pep Guardiola, winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare in the 2019-20 season ahead of Manchester City.

