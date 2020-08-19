Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC remain interested in a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Guardian is reporting that the Reds are still looking to seal a deal for the 29-year-old this summer as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

However, the same story says that the Merseyside outfit are not prepared to pay Bayern Munich’s asking price of £27.2m (€30m) for a player who has just one year left on his current contract.

According to the article, Bayern Munich are “reluctant” to let Thiago go and have not relented on their asking price.

The story reports that Thiago himself is keen on a move to Liverpool FC this summer because he is an admirer of the Reds’ style of play under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are waiting to see whether Bayern Munich’s stance softens in the coming weeks, and unless another club comes in for him this summer, Thiago could sign a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool FC in January, according to the story.

Thiago scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich last season as he helped them to win the top-flight title in Germany.

