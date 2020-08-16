Jurgen Klopp asked why Liverpool FC didn’t challenge Arsenal for Willian

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC should have challenged Arsenal in the race to sign Chelsea FC forward Willian on a free transfer this summer, according to former Reds midfielder David Thompson.

The Brazil international completed a move across London to sign for Arsenal on Friday after months of speculation surrounding the 32-year-old’s future at Chelsea FC.

Willian put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the north London side after Chelsea FC refused to give the Brazilian winger a contract that would run until 2023.

The South American playmaker represents quite the coup for Arsenal given that Willian cost the north London side nothing in spite of nine goals and seven assists in 36 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to be in the market to make some new signings to provide cover for his front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds have already missed out on the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after the German moved to Chelsea FC, while Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Thompson was surprised that the Premier League champions didn’t explore the possibility of brining the experienced Brazilian to Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Thompson posted on his Twitter page: “Disappointed in Willian signing for Arsenal when you look at Chelsea’s ambition for next season surely had higher aspirations than Arsenal surprised @LFC didn’t have a bite for him a truly gifted Athlete even at 30 years old. Thoughts?”

Willian will add a wealth of experience to the Arsenal side after winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his seven seasons at the west London side.

The 32-year-old becomes the second Chelsea FC player to make the switch to Arsenal from west London in successive summer transfer windows after his compatriot David Luiz quit Stamford Bridge for The Emirates last year.

Liverpool FC have already signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas in the summer transfer window.

