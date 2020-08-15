Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Lyon

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to make it through to the Champions League semi-finals by beating Lyon on Saturday night.

The Citizens are aiming to win their first-ever Champions League trophy this season and they will take on the French side for a spot in the last four in a knockout game in Lisbon.

Manchester City secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to an impressive win over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16, and they will now focus on trying to reach the semi-finals in the ‘final eight’ tournament held in Lisbon.

The Premier League outfit sealed a 4-2 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the last 16 to knock out the 13-time winners in impressive fashion.

And the Citizens will now take on a Lyon side who overcame Juventus in the previous round.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing Manchester City to have too much for Lyon as they aim to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Rounding off the quarter final games in Portugal is Manchester City versus Lyon on Saturday.

“Manchester City are the only remaining English team in the tournament and their victory over 13 times champions, Real Madrid in the last round, was their best and most accomplished victory in a Champions League knockout tie.

“In a tournament that is all about peaking at the right time, the Sky Blues have never looked better although it is quite incredible that despite the huge sums that have been invested into the playing side of the club over the last ten years, City have only reached the semi-finals on one previous occasion. That ended in defeat by Real Madrid back in 2015-16 season.

“In this season’s quarter final clash they face a Lyon side who survived a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired comeback in the Round of 16 to eventually progress on away goals.

“Lyon played Manchester City in the Group stages of least season’s competition and earned a win and a draw across the two matches.

“City will need to be aware of the threat of Memphis Depay, who has now scored in each of his last six Champions League appearances.

“However, Pep Guardiola knows from first-hand experience as both a player and a manager, just how difficult this competition is to win and their status as favourites is well deserved.

“City will never have a better chance to finally achieve the ultimate goal of their Abu Dhabi-based owners and I’m predicting a 3-1 win for Manchester City in this one.”

Manchester City finished in second place in the Premier League table this season behind Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip