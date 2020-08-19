Man United could sell six players to fund summer signings – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could be set to sell as many as six players this summer to fund their summer transfer business, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Red Devils could be set to offload a number of players in order to fund a transfer spree this summer.

The same story claims that a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho is expected to take up the majority of Manchester United’s summer transfer budget.

Any further signings that Manchester United may want to make this summer could require the Red Devils to offload a number of players to raise funds, according to the same article.

According to the story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to make as many as three new major signings this summer as he bids to transform Manchester United into Premier League title contenders for next season.

The story claims that Manchester United are on the lookout for a central defender and a midfielder – as well as Sancho – this summer.

To raise funds for those potential signings, Manchester United may look to offload Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones in the current transfer window.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

