Man United could sell six players to fund summer signings – report

Man United could be ready to offload a number of players this summer to fund their transfer business, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 19 August 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United could be set to sell as many as six players this summer to fund their summer transfer business, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Red Devils could be set to offload a number of players in order to fund a transfer spree this summer.

The same story claims that a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho is expected to take up the majority of Manchester United’s summer transfer budget.

Any further signings that Manchester United may want to make this summer could require the Red Devils to offload a number of players to raise funds, according to the same article.

According to the story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to make as many as three new major signings this summer as he bids to transform Manchester United into Premier League title contenders for next season.

The story claims that Manchester United are on the lookout for a central defender and a midfielder – as well as Sancho – this summer.

To raise funds for those potential signings, Manchester United may look to offload Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones in the current transfer window.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC could sign 29-year-old Brazilian in cut-price deal – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal close to signing 22-year-old and agreeing Aubameyang deal – report
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC remain interested in signing 23-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to continue to push for deal to sign 26-year-old – report
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem qualify for very different Nitto ATP Finals in last O2 visit
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Man United summer signings
ScoopDragon Football News Network