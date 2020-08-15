Man United demanding £20m fee to offload 30-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United will demand a transfer fee of £20m to sell Chris Smalling in a permanent deal this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are seeking a significant transfer fee for the English defender, who spent last season on loan to Italian side AS Roma.

The 30-year-old defender returned to Old Trafford this month after his loan spell in the Italian capital came to an end.

According to the same story, Roma are “desperate” to conclude a deal to land the defender on a permanent basis this summer.

However, the same article says that Manchester United value Smalling at £20m and that they want a quick answer from the player himself about where he sees his future.

The story also claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Smalling, who would be open to a permanent transfer to Roma this summer.

It is claimed in the same story that Smalling earns around £130,000 a week at Old Trafford and he still has two years left on his deal with the Red Devils – however, the player himself would be willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a transfer away from the club.

AS Roma are only prepared to pay around £15m for Smalling this summer, a figure which Manchester United have rejected, according to the same article.

