Dimitar Berbatov: This would be an amazing signing for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that Jadon Sancho would be an “amazing” signing for Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old England international has been relentlessly linked with a potential move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Despite all of the speculation in the media however, there is yet to be any official indication of a move from either Manchester United or Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is widely regarded to be one of the top attacking talents in European football, and he scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund this term.

Now, former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Berbatov has explained why he thinks that Sancho would be an excellent addition to the Red Devils squad this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Sancho said: “Jadon Sancho would be an amazing signing for any team, United included.

“It becomes a luxury problem to have so many attacking options, but it brings hard decisions. Someone has to be benched, and Ole will have to deliver that news to someone.

“Bear in mind, United had Ole, Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, and Teddy Sheringham – plenty of attacking options, and Ole will think he can manage this fine.”

Berbatov continued: “Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are well established in world football, and Greenwood now deserves his chance to continue his progression, and I don’t want to see him stalled.

“Rashford will know Sancho better than most from playing for England, and they will welcome the competition, but the attacking players will have doubts in their mind now.

“Then, they will also use it as motivation, they’ll want to earn their spots in the team. If they pay a record fee for Sancho, no one expects the guy to sit on the bench, so at least at the start Sancho will be higher up the pecking order.”

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the Premier League table this season, are set to take on FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals on Monday night as they bid to make it through to the last four of Europe’s second tier club competition.

