Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Sevilla clash

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has talked up the importance of Manchester United’s Europa League campaign as they prepare for the semi-final showdown with Sevilla this weekend.

The Red Devils are preparing to take on the Spanish club in their last-four clash after having made it past FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals last week.

After having finished in third place in the Premier League table and sealing a spot in the Champions League for next season, Manchester United now have the opportunity to end the campaign on a high by winning a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

January signing Fernandes admits that even if Manchester United win the Europa League, their season will be far from perfect – however, he feels that a trophy could act as a springboard to future success for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “I think it’s so important to win because every player needs to understand how it is to win a trophy for Manchester United.

“For the coach, it will be important and for the players because I think we’ve done very well until now.

“I think if we finish with a trophy, it will not be perfect, but it will be a good year for us because Manchester United needs to come back again to win some trophies and fight for the European competitions and also the league.

“Finishing well now is a good start for next season.”

Manchester United’s clash against Sevilla will be played Stadion Koln and will take place over just one leg due to the restricted format of the competition.

Should the Red Devils beat Sevilla, they will take on either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip