Cristiano Ronaldo has been asking about Man United, reveals Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been enquiring about Manchester United and how Bruno Fernandes has been settling in at Old Trafford, the Red Devils playmaker has revealed.

Fernandes has hit the ground running since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The playmaker played a key role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as he helped them to finish in third place in the Premier League table and book their spot in the Champions League for next season.

Fernandes, 25, scored eight goals and made seven assists in 14 Premier League games in the second half of the campaign as he helped the Red Devils to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

The midfielder has been playing alongside Ronaldo for Portugal in recent years, and Fernandes has now revealed that the former Manchester United star has recently asked him how he has been getting on at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fernandes said: “I spoke with him after, not before. I said before – Manchester, for me, was the dream team.

“I always wanted to play for this team and it doesn’t matter who can talk about it – bad or good, I will come.

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League. I have the choice to come to Manchester United and it was two dreams in one. It was perfect.

“Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

“Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is OK. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club.

“He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d’Or here, so it’s a club who’ve marked him, for sure.”

Fernandes will be hoping to help Manchester United mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season in Solskjaer’s second full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will kick off their new Premier League campaign when they take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September.

They will then take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC as they aim to make a positive start to the new top-flight campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip